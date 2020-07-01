Over 77% of voters support constitutional amendments in Russia's Jewish Autonomous Region

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Jewish autonomous region has become the third Russian region to complete the vote count in a nationwide vote on amendments to the country’s Constitution. According to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), 77.3% of voters supported the amendments and 21.39% voted against them.

With all ballots counted, a total of 80.3% of voters said "yes" to the amendments in the Chukotka autonomous region and 74.84% in the Sakhalin region.

The amendments will enter into force if over half of those taking part in the vote support them. There is no minimum voter turnout.