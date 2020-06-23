Russian, Serbian leaders discuss Kosovo, Balkans

BELGRADE, June 23. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who arrived in Moscow to take part in celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Second World War victory, has discussed situations in Kosovo and Metohija and the Balkans with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"It was very important for me to hear positions and analysis of President Putin, we had a heartfelt and good meeting. We talked about all key issues, the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the region, the world and economic cooperation. I thank the president for his warm hospitality," Vucic wrote on his Twitter page.