Seven Russian school students opt to wait in US till pandemic is over, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. Seven Russian school students studying in the US have opted to stay there until the coronavirus pandemic is over, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"As of today, 50 children have returned to Russia from the US, another five will return on the next flights, while seven have opted to stay in the US to wait till the pandemic is over," she said.

"Work does not stop, our embassy and the Foreign Ministry provide assistance to the parents of these children, we have the situation under control," Zakharova added.

On April 29, Maria Zakharova said that the ministry had received information about the whereabouts of most Russian school students who had left for the US on different educational programs.