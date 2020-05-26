Kremlin unsure on chances of face-to-face summit of Security Council P5 in September

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. The possibility of a face-to-face summit among the leaders of the United Nations Security Council Permanent Five in September is meager, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that an online summit was not ruled out if the P5 leaders deemed it necessary.

"September is ‘unlikely’ as they say. We have already heard respective statements. The possibility is absolutely meager given the pandemic situation," Peskov stressed. However, holding the summit "in other formats remains on the agenda," he added.

Peskov specified that work continued at the diplomatic level. "Anyhow, the holding of the summit must be preceded by work to coordinate certain joint documents or a certain joint document. This work has not been finalized as of yet. We have no concrete details in this respect either," Peskov added.

The spokesman did not rule out holding the summit in the online format. "This will firstly depend on the decision of the leaders, and secondly — on success of experts’ activity to pave the way for such contacts at the summit level," he noted.

As for the agenda, Peskov said there were no concrete estimations "either on the agenda, or on the format or the timeframe". "So, we must be patient," Peskov said in reply to the question about the agenda of the summit — whether it will focus on security in general or on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Jerusalem-hosted World Holocaust Forum when he proposed organizing a summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. The five permanent members are now "mulling over their contribution to formulating ways to fight coronavirus. For this, a videoconference has been coordinated in principle. The precise date for holding it is now under consideration," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larov said late in April.

According to the latest statistics, over 5,601,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 348,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,381,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.