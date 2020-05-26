US carried out 70 regime-changing operations during Cold War — Russian envoy

TASS, May 26. The United States conducted 70 covert and overt operations aimed at regime change in various countries in the Cold War period, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Tuesday.

The envoy mentioned this data, citing western analysts, against a backdrop of incessant barrage of US accusations of Russia’s alleged election interference. "The US is almost obsessed with ‘the Russian electoral interference’," he said via Twitter. "Meanwhile, western analysts have counted that the US carried out 64 covert and 6 overt operations to change unfavorable regimes in the Cold War period alone."

US security services are accusing Russia of meddling with the American electoral process in 2016. Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating these alleged attempts for almost two years. In particular, he was digging into the supposed collusion between Russian authorities and Donald Trump who later assumed the office of US president. In the end, Mueller acknowledged that there had been no collusion. Trump repeatedly rejected suspicions of any wrongful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. Moscow has also repeatedly denied allegations of election interference.