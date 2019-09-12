US planned its interference in Russian domestic affairs in 2017 already, says prosecution

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The US authorities were already planning to meddle in the Russian domestic affairs back in 2017, head of the Legal Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Artur Zavalunov told a working group meeting at the Federation Council (Russia’s upper chamber) on Thursday.

"We conducted a legal analysis of the Magnitsky Act adopted in 2018. In accordance with section 277 of this US federal law, I would like to draw attention to its provision, which envisages allocation of funds to a foundation aimed at countering Russia’s influence, which amounted to $250 million in 2018-2019. To employ cyber attacks in NATO and EU countries. In other words, back in 2017 the Magnitsky Act was applied because the US predicted that it would plan to support media outlets and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to meddle in our domestic affairs," he said.