Russia, China to discuss foreign media interference in domestic affairs — foreign ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to hold consultations between the press services of both countries’ foreign ministries in order to discuss the interference of foreign media in their domestic affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have just planned them," she said. "I think they will take place this fall. We have to agree on the dates."

Zakharova did not rule out that the delegations would discuss foreign interference in the domestic affairs of Russia and China. "Of course, we will discuss the issues of interference in the domestic affairs of the states and the role of the media, namely foreign media, in these processes," she explained. "You know that there has been a discussion of it during the EEF. Chinese colleagues and reporters expressed active interest in this issue."

Earlier, China claimed that the US attempted to interfere in the situation in Hong Kong, where mass protests are taking place against the law on extradition to China. Russia pointed out attempts of foreign media to interfere in the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma.