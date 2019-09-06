Envoy accuses US, Germany of meddling in Russia’s affairs during Moscow protests

VIENNA, September 6. /TASS/. The United States and Germany used their information resources for propaganda purposes and attempts to meddle in Russia’s domestic affairs during the protests in Moscow in August, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

"Our Western colleagues like to talk about propaganda and interference in electoral processes. During the protests in Moscow, the United States and Germany used their information resources precisely for propaganda purposes and attempts to meddle in our country’s domestic affairs," he said.