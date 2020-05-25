Putin approves draft of new CIS treaty on combating terrorism financing

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a draft of a new CIS treaty on combating legalization of criminal incomes, financing terrorism and sponsoring proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, as follows from a document posted on the official website of legal information on Monday.

"To accept the Russian government’s proposal to sign a treaty of the CIS member states on combating legalization (laundry) of criminal incomes, financing terrorism and sponsoring the spread of weapons of mass destruction," the document reads. "It is expedient to sign the treaty at the top level."

According to earlier reports, the draft was preliminarily coordinated with other countries of the CIS. The new document will supersede the current CIS treaty on combating legalization of criminal proceeds and financing terrorism of 2007.