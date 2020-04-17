Coronavirus affects all Russian regions, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 17. /TASS/. The coronavirus outbreak has affected Moscow and all other Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said during a videoconference on the construction and repurposing of medical facilities.

"I would like to reiterate that Moscow was the first to face this problem but now we can see the problem moving to other regions of the country, and we need to make sure that people in every region are ready to face any difficulties that may emerge," Putin pointed out.

The president expressed concern about the situation in the Komi and Vladimir regions. He emphasized that the new head of the Komi region, Vladimir Uiba, "understands these issues well because he served as head of the Federal Biomedical Agency for many years." Putin also said that he expected to hear reports on coronavirus response from a number of other regional heads.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.