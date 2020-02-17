Situation in Libya didn’t change after Berlin conference, Russian minister says

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The state of affairs in Libya has not transformed following the Berlin conference on Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Italian La Stampa newspaper published on Monday.

According to him, it is not entirely right to say that Libyan developments "are getting out of hand again" following the Berlin conference. "It would be more correct to say that the situation has not changed much," the Russian minister said. "Overall, there’s nothing surprising there. Differences between the key parties to the Libyan conflict have gone so far that it is impossible to resolve them at a single meeting, even such a representative one as the Berlin forum."