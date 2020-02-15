UNSC permanent members responsible for security, not ‘private club’ - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council because these countries bear special responsibility for upholding global security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Munich on Saturday.

"A few weeks ago in Jerusalem, President Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to convene a summit for the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Not because it is some kind of a private club for the select countries but because according to the UN Charter <…> they bare particular responsibility for everything happening in the sphere of maintaining global peace and security," he said.

On January 23, Putin delivered a speech at the World Holocaust Forum when he proposed organizing a summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. Lavrov earlier announced that China and France had already backed this initiative. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric informed that the UN leadership would also welcome such a summit.