Kremlin says Putin-Erdogan meeting possible but not agreed upon

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Kremlin does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might meet to discuss the Idlib issue, but there are no concrete agreements yet, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"We have no concrete agreements on this, but we do not rule out a meeting," Peskov said.
He added that "both Putin and Erdogan tend to make swift decisions on meetings they deem necessary."
Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also did not rule out a meeting between Putin and Erdogan, if such meeting is deemed necessary.
Speaking about the situation in Idlib, Peskov underscored that "the last contact between the [two] presidents confirmed that both sides have their own set of concerns in Idlib."
"The main Moscow concern is that terror groups keep concentrating in Idlib, in the Turkish responsibility zone, that these terror group continue their aggressive actions, and these aggressive actions are directed against the Syrian Arab Republic armed forces and the Russian military objects located on the Syrian territory," Peskov added.
According to the spokesman, "the contacts, including those on the highest level, continue."