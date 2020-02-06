Kremlin says Putin-Erdogan meeting possible but not agreed upon

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Kremlin does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might meet to discuss the Idlib issue, but there are no concrete agreements yet, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We have no concrete agreements on this, but we do not rule out a meeting," Peskov said.

He added that "both Putin and Erdogan tend to make swift decisions on meetings they deem necessary."