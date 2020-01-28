Kremlin has no comment on Trump's ‘deal of the century’, unaware of its contents

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow cannot comment on the so-called "deal of the century", Washington’s plan on regulating the Palestine-Israel conflict, as it is unaware of the document’s contents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We cannot say anything until we become acquainted with its contents," he said, answering a corresponding question.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump informed that the White House would publish a peace plan for Israel and Palestine on midday local time (20:00 Moscow time). Trump noted that Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed support for the US initiative, while the Palestinians, according to Washington, would support the plan in the future. The US leader added that many Arab states support the deal.