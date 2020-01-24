No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting, but can be quickly arranged if needed, says Kremlin

Kremlin: Zelensky asked for meeting with Putin in Israel, but no time for lengthy talks

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not in the works at the moment, but, should the two leaders deem it necessary, a session could be arranged at any moment, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"There are no plans for it at the moment, yet we must note that the two presidents have engaged in quite a constructive working contact," the spokesman said, adding that a meeting can be arranged at any moment, should the presidents deem it necessary.

Meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem for talks on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian presidential spokesman told the media on Friday.

"There were rather eventful and meaningful meetings, first and foremost with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed regional affairs and conflict situations," Peskov commented. "Putin briefed Netanyahu on his recent trips to Damascus. They hashed over Syrian affairs, those aspects that cause the Israeli partners’ concern, and compared positions on other issues," he stated.

"Also, bilateral issues were discussed," Peskov added.