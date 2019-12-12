Kremlin hopeful no incident will mar Russian journalists’ visits to Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin is hopeful that the Ukrainian president’s invitation for Russian journalists to visit Ukraine won’t be marred by entry-ban incidents, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on their complaints about difficulties in obtaining accreditation for such visits.

"Let’s proceed from the fact that a [Russian] journalist has actually entered [Ukraine], it is a positive sign," Peskov said. "It is impossible to draw conclusions about the future after just one day," he added. "Let’s see how things unfold," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "The very fact that despite an entry ban on the Russian media, a journalist was able to enter the country following [Ukrainian] President Zelensky’s statement — it actually happened the next day — is a positive sign," Peskov pointed out. "Let’s hope that nothing will mar it," he concluded.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made a statement at the December 9 Normandy Four summit, inviting Russian journalists to visit Ukraine to evaluate the situation in the country with their own eyes. He added that the Russian media covered developments in Ukraine in a way he could not accept. Ukraine’s president has made such an invitation for the first time in the past few years.