Diplomat urges Zelensky to ensure Russian journalists can travel to Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to ensure that Russian journalists are allowed to visit Ukraine and grant them an interview.

"Mr. Zelensky, if you are serious, do something not in theory but in practice and within a specific timeframe," she wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday. "Do invite Russian journalists. By the way, you can give them an interview as well."

Zakharova stressed that Ukraine’s Security Service did not allow Russian journalists to enter the country in order to prevent them from showing the developments in the country on Russian television.