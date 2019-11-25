Kremlin sees no growth in protest activity in Russia this year

A recent study carried out by Center for Social and Labor Rights and published by Kommersant revealed that in the third quarter of 2019 more than 580 protests were reported across Russia and their number reached 1,443 since the beginning of this year. This is the highest number seen over the past several years, the study said.

"No, this is an ordinary situation, this has always been present - the public tends to react to certain events. This has always been so and this is not only associated with this year," Peskov said, answering a question whether the Russian presidential administration had recorded a growth in protests in 2019.

Peskov said the Kremlin was ready to comment on a future study conducted by sociologists. "Probably, there will be some figures and then we will react to this," he said. "The figures that sociologists are ready to suggest for our evaluation will be interesting."