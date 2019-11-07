Moscow’s invitation for Trump to attend Victory Day events aroused US interest — diplomat

TEL AVIV, November 7. /TASS/. Washington perceived with interest Moscow’s invitation for US President Donald Trump to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in May 2020, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters during his working visit to Israel on Thursday.
"The US president has been invited by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow for the upcoming celebration of the 75th Victory anniversary. This invitation was perceived with interest," Ryabkov said.
According to the senior diplomat, Moscow had no details on the US leader’s particular plans. However, Russia believes that the countries, which were part of the anti-Hitler coalition, should be probably represented at the highest level during the May 2020 celebrations in Moscow, he noted.
The Russian and US leaders were expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile in November. However, Putin decided not to go to Chile, and later the summit was cancelled.