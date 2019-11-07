Moscow’s invitation for Trump to attend Victory Day events aroused US interest — diplomat

TEL AVIV, November 7. /TASS/. Washington perceived with interest Moscow’s invitation for US President Donald Trump to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in May 2020, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters during his working visit to Israel on Thursday.

"The US president has been invited by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow for the upcoming celebration of the 75th Victory anniversary. This invitation was perceived with interest," Ryabkov said.