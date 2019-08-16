Russia invites Trump, Kim Jong-un for 75th anniversary of WWII victory events — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has invited US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War (WWII) on May 9, 2020, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

"Yes, you’re right on point, because yesterday, we sent out an invitation to Boris Johnson. We sent one to Kim Jong-un earlier," Ushakov said in response to a question on whether the Russian government has sent out invitations to world leaders.

By now, Paris has confirmed French President Emmanuel Macron’s participation in celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"The French side has confirmed the participation of its president in events on the occasion of the V-Day’s 75th anniversary on May 9," Yury Ushakov stated.