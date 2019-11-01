Russian embassy concerned over UK air chief marshal statement on confrontation with Russia

LONDON, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the UK is deeply concerned over the statements by UK Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston on "growing confrontational approach" of Russia, the embassy stated on Twitter on Friday.

"Deeply worrying rhetoric by Air Chief Marshal of 'confrontation and 'battle space.' There is no military confrontation between Russia & UK, apart from the one artificially stoked in British media," the message notes.