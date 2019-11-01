Russian embassy concerned over UK air chief marshal statement on confrontation with Russia

LONDON, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the UK is deeply concerned over the statements by UK Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston on "growing confrontational approach" of Russia, the embassy stated on Twitter on Friday.
"Deeply worrying rhetoric by Air Chief Marshal of 'confrontation and 'battle space.' There is no military confrontation between Russia & UK, apart from the one artificially stoked in British media," the message notes.
Earlier, Wigston commented on the supply of the first Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft out of nine, stating that soon Russian submarines would not be able to hide near the cost of the United Kingdom. He accused Moscow of "growing confrontational approach," which led to the British government admitting that "the underwater battle space had changed."
The Russian embassy in the UK has repeatedly claimed that UK politicians and military often bring up "the Russian threat" to achieve an increase in the country’s military spending.