Lavrov is confident in Kazakhstan’s continuation of course in relations with Russia

NUR-SULTAN, October 9. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are strategic and allied and the experience of new Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi may ensure their succession, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the beginning of his meeting with Tleuberdi.

"I want to personally congratulate you once more on the appointment to the high position of the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and express confidence that your experience will help you ensure succession of your country’s foreign policy in general and concerning relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, which are strategic and allied," the Russian minister said.

"Our today’s negotiations will make it possible for us to study all areas of cooperation in all structures where Russia and Kazakhstan are participating and plan specific steps that will promote the international agenda toward the settlement of conflicts in various corners of the world and consolidation of stability and security," Lavrov added.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi was appointed to the position of foreign minister in late September. He previously worked as Kazakhstan’s envoy in various countries.

Lavrov is officially visiting Kazakhstan on Wednesday, where he will hold negotiations with the Kazakh foreign minister and meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.