Putin hails Russia-Kazakhstan ties, says they develop along all trajectories

SOCHI, October 3./TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing successfully, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, noting a decent amount of trade.

"As for the bilateral agenda, I don’t have to go into details at the moment, we have possibilities to discuss bilateral agenda on a regular basis," Putin told his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"And thank God, things are developing successfully along all trajectories - bilateral trade is adequate, plans for the future development are very good," Putin stressed.

Russia and Kazakhstan also have joint projects and spheres for cooperation - traditional and high-tech. "We must keep abreast of the developments, and, of course, support efforts of our colleagues at the sectoral and the ministerial levels, which we are constantly doing with you"’ he stressed.