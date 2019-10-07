Russian diplomat on US threats to Turkey: Trump feels free to call things as they are

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is the first US president who, unlike his predecessors, feels free to call things he does by their right names, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Trump’s threat to "obliterate" Turkey’s economy if the country does anything "off limits."

Commenting on the US statement on her Facebook page, Zakharova described the incumbent US leader as "the first US president, who is not shy of calling the things, which his predecessors also used to do, by their proper names."

Earlier in the day, commenting on Turkey’s plans regarding Syria, Trump wrote on Twitter: "If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 1 that Ankara intended to act on its own to set up a safety zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria, because it failed to attain the intended goals in the course of phone consultations with the US side. On October 6, Erdogan held a phone conversation with Trump, during which the US side said it would not join the planned Turkish military operation in Syria or support it in any way, while US servicemen will be withdrawn from the immediate area of it.

On October 7, Erdogan announced the United States has begun troop pullout from northeastern Syria, where Ankara is going to create a security zone.