Kremlin approves of ban on smoking on private balconies

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian government approves of all decisions aimed at saving people’s lives, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on the changes made to fire safety regulations, which prohibit the use of fire on balconies of private residences, hotels and dormitories. The ban also covers smoking.

"The Kremlin approves of all decisions that help save people’s lives. We know how many fires are taking place, many of them with tragic consequences, causing a public outcry. This is why every saved life justifies these decisions," Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesman added that it is strictly a fire safety measure.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed that as of October 1, smoking on private balconies will be banned. It will now be prohibited to use open fire on balconies in private residences, hotels and dormitories. The ban will cover smoking, using candles or outdoor grills on balconies. Smokers whose bad habit causes a fire will be held accountable, the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed.