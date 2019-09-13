Russia to take necessary measures to ensure national security amid US’ actions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure its national security amid Washington’s focus on breaking the strategic stability system, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper.

"Seeking to ensure the uncontrolled freedom in the military area, Washington is deliberately heading for consistently breaking the whole architecture of strategic stability. The US’ withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) is a vivid example of that policy. The uncertainty being created by the US puts the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that expires in February 2021, in question. That destructive course is fraught with further unbalancing of the system of global relations, acceleration of the conflict potential and unwinding of another nuclear missile race," he warned.

"Against that background we will obviously take whatever measures are necessary to ensure our national security," Lavrov noted.

"We urge our American colleagues to remember the joint particular role of our countries in supporting global security. We expect the US to revise its counterproductive approach and be responsible. We are still open for the meaningful dialogue with Washington on all issues related to arms control," he emphasized.