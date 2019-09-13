Countries presenting 80% of people worldwide share Russia's approaches, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Countries presenting over 80% of people in the world share Russia’s approaches in the foreign policy, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper.

"The overwhelming majority of countries presenting over 80% of people globally are receptive to (Russia’s) international political steps, support (Russia’s) approaches to the key problems of today’s world," he said, adding that western countries, with which Russia still has difficult relations, present a small part of the global community.

The minister noted that Russia as an important guarantor of international security will continue facilitating "the strengthening of fair, democratic initiatives of the international life" and for those purposes will "coordinate steps with its allies and adherents" further on.

"We expect western colleagues, primarily in the US, to realize the necessity to abandon the confrontation logic at some point. That will open up principally new possibilities for us in the fight against modern challenges and threats, the bulk of which are transnational and requires joint efforts of absolutely all states," the diplomat emphasized.