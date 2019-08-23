Russia in communication with Ukraine following conversations between presidents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is in communication with Ukraine following telephone conversations between the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We can say that dialogue has begun between President Putin and President Zelensky, communication is taking place as a follow-up to their conversations, which is built upon understanding developed during those conversations," he said, commenting on media reports that Russia and Ukraine would soon carry out a detainee exchange.

Head of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov, who is close to the negotiation process, earlier mentioned the possibility of a detainee exchange that could involve Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia. The lawyer of three Russians jailed in Ukraine, in turn, said that legal paperwork for their exchange was underway. According to the lawyer, exchange lists also contained other names.

On August 23, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.