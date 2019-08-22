Russian, Finnish leaders served fish, berries during working lunch in Helsinki

HELSINKI, August 22. /TASS/. The menu of the working lunch of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki comprised traditional Finnish products, such as fish and berries, Niinisto’s administration said on Wednesday.

After concluding talks in the Finnish presidential palace, the two leaders headed to Restaurant Walhalla on the historic grounds of the Suomenlinna fortress.

"The menu listed Finnish lake fish, sunroot soup and duck breast under golden chanterelle mushroom sauce. For dessert, the leaders were served fresh berries from the Finnish president’s summer residence of Kultaranta and Arctic bramble sorbet," the Finnish presidential administration said.

Restaurant Walhalla was built into the fortress as Helsinki prepared itself for the Olympic Games of 1952. The name of the restaurant comes from the Walhalla secret society that in the 1780's conspired against Swedish King Gustav III. Walhalla is a term from Scandinavian mythology, a place in the afterworld where heroes and warriors enjoy an eternal feast.