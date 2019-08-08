Over 100 bank accounts frozen in money laundering case against Navalny's foundation

"Court rulings ordering a freeze of the accounts of non-governmental organizations Anti-Corruption Foundation and Citizens’ Rights Protection and also more than 100 accounts belonging to a number of individuals and legal entities have been handed to lending organizations for enforcement," the IC said.

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Courts have imposed a freeze on 100 accounts of individuals and legal entities in a criminal case opened over the suspected laundering of cash, used to finance Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the press-service of the Investigative Committee said.

Cash flows on all accounts have been frozen.

The IC confirmed that within the framework of the case FBK offices and homes of its staffers were being searched and items and documents of significance to the investigation confiscated. A number of FBK staffers have been summited to the IC office for questioning in a criminal case.

Earlier, FBK spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said the foundation’s office had been searched. In the morning there were reports about searches of the homes of FBK staffers Yevgeny Pomazuyev, Vyacheslav Gimadi and Yevgeny Zamyatin, made in connection with a money laundering case. All three men are being questioned at the IC office.

According to the investigation, in January 2016 - December 2018 some persons related with the foundation’s activities had received a large amount of cash in foreign and domestic currencies, acquired in a criminal way. The IC suspects the accomplices had legalized the cash, which was eventually used to finance the FBK.