Medvedev to take part in Caspian Forum in Turkmenistan, meet with Turkmen president

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Turkmenistan on August 11-12, where he take part in the first Caspian Economic Forum and meet with Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the press service of the Russian government said on Friday.

"Medvedev will take part in the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan on August 11-12," the press service said. The forum will be held in the city of Turkmenbashi in the country's west. The press service said that the Russian prime minister will make a speech at the forum's plenary session and visit the International Exhibition of Innovation Technologies of Caspian Countries, where a Russian stand will be presented.

"On the sidelines of the forum, Dmitry Medvedev will meet with Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to discuss pressing issues of Russian-Turkmenistani cooperation and joint projects in the Caspian region," the press service said.

Medvedev last visited Turkmenistan on May 30-31 to take part in the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Ashgabat.

Representatives of governments, regions and companies of Caspian countries (Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan) were invited to take part in the Caspian Economic Forum, along with delegations from countries close to the Caspian region and representatives of international organizations. Among main topics on the forum's agenda are creating conditions for large-scale joint projects and discussing the role of the Caspian region in the global context.