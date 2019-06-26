Russia’s upper house approves bill suspending Russia’s participation in INF Treaty

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council has passed the bill on suspending the Russian participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) at a session on Wednesday.

The senators voted unanimously to approve this law. Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced the draft bill for the Federation Council’s consideration. According to the document, Russia is suspending the treaty. It also specifies that the decision to resume the Russian participation in it is to be taken by the head of the state. The law should come into force on the day of its official publication.

"Making the decision on suspending the Treaty is a necessary measure and an adequate approach to the arms control regime," Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev told the session.

Washington accused Moscow of violating the INF Treaty in July 2014 for the first time and has been reiterating its allegations since.

On February 1, US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced the suspension of Washington’s obligations under the INF starting February 2. Washington is determined to withdraw from the treaty in six months unless Russia returns to "real and verifiable" compliance.

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was also suspending the agreement. He handed down instructions to refrain from initiating talks with Washington on the issue and stressed that the US needed to show willingness for an equal and substantive dialogue.