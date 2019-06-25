Lavrov, Maas to attend St. Petersburg Dialogue forum — minister of state

AACHEN /Germany/, June 25. /TASS/. Russian and German Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas will take part in the St. Petersburg Dialogue annual public forum, which is expected to be held on July 18-20 in Petersberg, not far from Bonn, Minister of State for International Cultural Policy at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Michelle Muntefering, said on Tuesday.

"The two top diplomats met three times earlier this year and will meet again in the coming weeks at the annual St. Petersburg Dialogue meeting in Petersberg near Bonn," she said at the opening ceremony of the 15th conference of Russian and German Partner Cities.

According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, on July 18, 300 participants in the St. Petersburg Dialogue forum will be greeted by Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet. According to the publication, invitations to take part in the event have been sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The St. Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German public forum was established in 2001 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in order to promote a long-term, open exchange of views between politicians, scientists and cultural figures, businesspeople and civil societies of the two countries.