Moscow is counting on Iran’s commitment to nuclear deal

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian is proceeding from Iran remaining committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the country’s nuclear program, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are still coming from - actually that’s what was discussed during the recent meeting two days ago in Bishkek between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani - Iran staying in the nuclear deal and keeping its commitment to its obligations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On May 8, 2018, Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, the deal that was signed in 2015 and curbed the Iranian nuclear developments in exchange for lifting the UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and the EU. On May 8, 2019, the Iranian President announced that Iran was suspending the implementation of certain JCPOA obligations. According to him, Tehran will revive the uranium enrichment and suspend the Arak reactor modernization if the parties to the JCPOA fail to fulfil the deal requirements within 60 days, including in the banking and oil trade spheres. On June 17, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that Iran reserves the right to stockpile more than 300 kg of enriched uranium on the Iranian territory after June 27 in disregard of the JCPOA, as well as suspends the heavy water export.