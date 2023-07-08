Kremlin: No exact dates defined as of yet for Putin-Erdogan’s possible meeting

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is possible, but the exact dates for such meeting have not been defined as of yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Turkish President Erdogan announced on Friday said that his Russian counterpart Putin could visit Turkey next month.

"Such contact is possible. No exact dates set as of yet," Peskov said.

Erdogan said on Friday speaking about his possible contact with Putin: "We will again have an opportunity for a one-on-one discussion on this issue. I will also continue to have phone talks with him in the coming period."

Turkish President Erdogan held talks on Friday in Istanbul with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

The A-Haber television channel on Friday reported that Erdogan, following his talks with Zelensky, could hold a meeting with Putin. The meeting wouldn’t necessarily take place in Turkey, but the leaders would meet in person, the report said.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey regularly speak by phone. Most recently, they held telephone talks on June 24.