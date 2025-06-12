Price of Brent oil exceeds $70 per barrel on London’s ICE first since April 4

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has risen above $70 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 4, according to trading data.

As of 00:01 a.m. Moscow time (9:01 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 5.11% at $70 per barrel.

By 00:07 a.m. Moscow time (9:07 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts was up by 5.41% at $70.2 per barrel.

Earlier the price of Brent oil futures with delivery in August 2025 moved up above $68 per barrel for the first time since April 23.