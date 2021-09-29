Over $10 bln to be earmarked to develop Russia’s tourist infrastructure, says ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The financing of Russia’s federal project ‘Development of tourist infrastructure’ through 2024 will exceed 750 bln rubles ($10.29 bln), Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities, Head of the federal project Yury Gordeev said in an interview with TASS.

"A large size of financing - around 754 bln rubles - is suggested, with the bulk of it - 585 bln rubles - being the funds from non-budgetary sources. Business itself will invest those funds in the creation of tourist infrastructure," he said.

The federal project ‘Development of tourist infrastructure’ is part of the National Project ‘Tourist and hospitality industry’ launched in Russia in 2021. The National Proejct suggests an increase in the number of trips in the country from 65 mln to 140 mln per year by 2030.