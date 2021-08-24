Scale of oil spill under Novorossiysk still assessed — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The scale of the oil spill near Novorossiysk occurred on August 7 has not yet been estimated, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"Estimates are prepared right now. A certain quantity of fuel and oil mixture together with water was recorded within the framework of this accident," the official said. "The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources intends to find out how much petroleum products penetrated the Black Sea, how much was gathered as a mixture," she added.

The oil spill under Novorossiysk occurred on August 7. According to estimates of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the spill area was about 200 sq m and the volume of spilled oil - about 12 cubic meters. According to CPC data, the accident was caused by the collapse of the inner space of the single point mooring’s hydraulic damper.