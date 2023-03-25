Russian forces destroy Polish-made howitzer south of Donetsk

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer using the Lancet kamikaze drone in the South Donetsk area, the top brass reported on Saturday.

"A Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun was destroyed near Katerinovka in the South Donetsk area by the Lancet loitering munition," the Russian Defense Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Orlan unmanned aerial vehicles detected and destroyed by gunfire an ammunition depot near Belogorye and a US-made counterbattery radar with a mortar crew near Stepnoye in the Zaporozhye direction," it noted.

According to the ministry’s statement, a Giatsint-B gun crew wiped out an enemy howitzer at a firing position, using an automated sound metering system, near Zatishye.