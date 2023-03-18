Ukrainian military fires another 44 munitions at left-bank part of Kherson Region

GENICHESK, March 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 44 munitions at the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region last night, an emergency official said.

"Last night, the Kiev regime shelled civilian infrastructure facilities in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Gornostayevka, Kairy, Velikaya Lepetikhha and Dnepryany, firing a total of 44 artillery shells. Efforts are underway to get information about casualties and damage," he noted.

Civilian infrastructure facilities in nine settlements on the left bank came under fire on Friday, with the Ukrainian military firing over 50 munitions. A private home suffered damage in Alyoshki.