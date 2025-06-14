Israeli attacks coordinated by US — Pezeshkian tells Macron

DUBAI, June 14. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the US of coordinating Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic in a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement released by the Iranian president’s office.

"The Americans have always emphasized at negotiations that the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) will not undertake any aggressive actions without their coordination and permission. This is why it is obvious that the current attacks are being carried out under the coordination of the US, which has approved those actions. If they wanted, they could put the [Israeli] regime in its place," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by his office.

He added that Tehran would not change its position on its nuclear file, and it would not negotiate as long as Israeli attacks continued.