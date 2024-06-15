30 Palestinians killed in past day in Gaza due to Israeli army's actions - health ministry

CAIRO, June 15. /TASS/. Thirty Arabs have been killed in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as a result of actions of the Israeli army that has been conducting a military operation in that region since last October, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported that in the past day alone, "95 people suffered wounds" as a result of bombardments and shelling by Israeli forces across Gaza. To date, according to the health ministry’s statistics, "37,296 Palestinians have been killed and 85,197 more wounded" during the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) operation.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar and lasted a week. According to Israel, 110 hostages were released then.