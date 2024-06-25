NATO to name Rutte as future secretary general on June 26 — AFP

BRUSSELS, June 25. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Council will meet at the level of ambassadors on June 26 to officially name outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next secretary general of the alliance, AFP reported, citing unidentified diplomats.

Rutte would assume office in October.

EU leaders previously greenlit Rutte's candidacy at a summit in Brussels on June 17, which was convened to discuss appointments to key EU and NATO posts. Then, Hungary and Romania, the last NATO members that opposed the appointment, withdrew their objections.