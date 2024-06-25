India’s Modi to visit Moscow on July 8 — newspaper

NEW DELHI, June 25. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Moscow on July 8 to boost the ties between India and Russia, The Tribune reported.

The newspaper described Modi’s trip as significant as it comes soon after he was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the helm of the government, and also after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election in March.

According to The Tribune, India’s strategic interests will dominate Modi’s visit as the two countries seek new partnerships amid a fast-changing world.

Modi last visited Russia in 2019 when he was in Vladivostok in the country’s Far East. And he last visited Moscow in 2015.

A source with ties to the new Indian parliament told TASS that Modi’s Russian visit may last two days.

"According to our data, Mr. Narendra Modi does intend to visit Moscow in early July. According to information at our disposal, it can be a two-day visit," he said.

"The new government, as the previous one, places great emphasis on the development of ties with Moscow," the source added.

TASS has sent a request for official confirmation to the Indian Foreign Ministry.