MAKS airshow rescheduled for 2025 — organizers

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The MAKS airshow has been postponed to 2025, according to its organizers.

"The 16th MAKS International Airshow is scheduled for the summer of 2025," reads a press statement on the airshow’s website. "AO Aviasalon, the organizer of international aerospace industry shows, is not stopping wok with potential exhibitors and partners of the show, including companies from friendly countries. Apart from that, efforts are being made to maintain the exhibition infrastructure facilities in a due condition."

Earlier in the day, the Russian government released a resolution canceling the airshow in 2024.

The MAKS airshow is held every two years. However in 2023 it was postponed to 2024.