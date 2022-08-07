Ceasefire frustrated due to Islamic Jihad’s demands — TV

RABAT, August 7. /TASS/. A ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is being frustrated due to the Islamic Jihad radical group’s demands to Egypt for granting a number of guarantees, Al Jazeera TV said on Sunday.

According to the television channel, Islamic Jihad demands Egypt, which is acting as a mediator, issue guarantees concerning its detained activists and the cessation of Israel’s aggression.

Meanwhile, Egypt continues contacts with the conflicting sides to contain the situation and stop escalation.

Reuters said earlier citing a Palestinian official that the ceasefire was to come in force from 20:00 local time on Sunday.