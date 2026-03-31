Fire at petrochemical plant in Russia's Nizhnekamsk claims one live

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. One person was killed and another 50 were injured due to an equipment malfunction and subsequent fire at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, a large petrochemical plant that is part of the SIBUR Holding, the company’s press office told reporters.

"One person died as a result of equipment failure and the subsequent fire. The company's management expresses its condolences to the victim’s family. Relatives will receive support and financial assistance. Additionally, there are currently 50 reported injuries of varying severity, and the victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the company said.

Firefighting operations continue at the site, with more than 60 personnel and 19 pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry deployed.

"Specialists from accredited laboratories are monitoring air quality, and no threat to residents or the environment has been detected. The monitoring results will be published on the company’s website and official social media accounts," SIBUR added.

Earlier, the press office of Nizhnekamskneftekhim reported that preliminary data indicate the fire at the Tatarstan plant was caused by equipment malfunction. The Nizhnekamsk city prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim is among the top 10 global producers of synthetic rubber.