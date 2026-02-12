More than half of residential buildings in Kiev remain without heating — mayor

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. About 3,700 out of 6,000 residential buildings in Kiev have been left without heating, the city’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Telegram.

He noted that overnight explosions at energy infrastructure facilities cut off heating to 2,600 buildings, including apartment blocks in the Desnyansky, Dneprovsky, Pechersky and Solomensky districts of the city.

The mayor added that 1,100 buildings in the Darnytsky district of the Ukrainian capital had previously been left without heat. "Due to critical damage to the Darnytsya thermal power plant, it is impossible to supply the heating medium there," he said.