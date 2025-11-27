Historic synagogue set on fire in western Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. A historic synagogue was set on fire in Chernovtsy in western Ukraine with no casualties, Israeli ambassador Mikhail Brodsky said.

"According to preliminary information, the perpetrator is suffering from a mental illness. He has been detained by the police," the diplomat wrote on Telegram. "The synagogue premises were damaged."

The diplomat added that the Israeli embassy "is in touch with the rabbi of Chernovtsy and the local Jewish community."

The Telegram channel of the United Jewish Community of Ukraine said the detainee had tried to set fire to a local church a month earlier.

The synagogue, located in Sadgor, was founded by Rabbi Israel from Ruzhin. The building was erected about 180 years ago, restored in 2017 and is considered one of the most important buildings in the Hasidic world.