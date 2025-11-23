Ukrainian attacks leave three people injured in Donbass region in past day

DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. Three people, including a child, were injured in Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the office of the DPR’s head and government said in a statement.

"Two armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded, with just three munitions of varying types being fired. Three civilians, including a child born in 2011, were reported injured," the statement reads.

Two passenger cars were damaged in enemy attacks that affected areas near Gorlovka and Donetsk, according to the statement.